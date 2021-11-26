Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.23. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. 2,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.