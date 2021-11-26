Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

