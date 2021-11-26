Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $5.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.68. Anthem reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $26.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 17.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 81.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, hitting $415.52. 627,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.46. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.