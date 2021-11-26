Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Announce -$1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.92). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($5.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.