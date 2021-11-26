Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

