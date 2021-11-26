Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.