Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 231,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 408,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,844. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

