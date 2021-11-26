Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.68. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

