Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.14. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,085. PayPal has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.86.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

