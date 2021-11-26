Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

