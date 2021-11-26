Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $381,625.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $381,625.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

