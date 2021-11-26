XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s previous close.

XPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON XPS opened at GBX 138.85 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.85 million and a PE ratio of 32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.58. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

