Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.