WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 845,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

