Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.16 or 0.00135780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and $9.52 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

