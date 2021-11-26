Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. Woodward has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

