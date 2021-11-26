Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $706.45

Wise plc (LON:WISE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 706.45 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 718.20 ($9.38), with a volume of 1201087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 733.60 ($9.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 946.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

In other Wise news, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53), for a total value of £2,752,224.02 ($3,595,798.30). Insiders sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,324,882 over the last 90 days.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

