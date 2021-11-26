Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

