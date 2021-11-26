Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $90,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
EVGO opened at $13.57 on Friday. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.
About EVgo
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
