Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $90,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO opened at $13.57 on Friday. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.