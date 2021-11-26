William Blair Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

