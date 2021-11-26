Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 9.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 8,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $65,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

