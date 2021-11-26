WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,505. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $196.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

