WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 32,014 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

