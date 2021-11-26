WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

