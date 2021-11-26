WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 49,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

