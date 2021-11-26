WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $62.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,872.22. 15,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,860.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,706.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

