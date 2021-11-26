WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 14,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,746. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.