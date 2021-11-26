WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund makes up 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

NYSE PSF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $27.98. 12,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

