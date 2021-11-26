Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 64,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,868. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wendy’s stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

