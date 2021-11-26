Wells Fargo & Company Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $67.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SR. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SR stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

