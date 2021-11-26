Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,016 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,931,205. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $351.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.88 and a 200 day moving average of $341.26. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

