Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,028 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.34% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $52.44 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

