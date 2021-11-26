Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 102,758 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $67.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

