Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.80 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

