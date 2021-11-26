Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halma (HLMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halma (LON: HLMA):

11/22/2021 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Halma had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Halma had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Halma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON:HLMA traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,972 ($38.83). 535,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,741. The firm has a market cap of £11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.01. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,980.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,837.96.

Get Halma plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.