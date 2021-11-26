Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 97,862 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,862 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in APA were worth $35,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

