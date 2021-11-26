Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 52,063 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 197.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $399.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.36 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

