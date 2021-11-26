Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $43,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

