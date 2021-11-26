Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.97 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $119.50 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

