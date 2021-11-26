Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $39,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $891,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

