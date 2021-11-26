Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 17,199 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 138.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

