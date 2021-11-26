Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 16.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

