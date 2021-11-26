Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $207,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

