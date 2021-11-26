Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

OESX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

