Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

