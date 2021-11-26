Wedbush Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.