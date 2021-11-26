WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

