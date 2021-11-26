WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,608. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

