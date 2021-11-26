Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $505,631.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $427.35 or 0.00786950 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $505,631.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

