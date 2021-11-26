Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.30 ($53.75).

FPE opened at €31.52 ($35.82) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.15.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

